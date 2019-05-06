Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hawley Cemetery
Abilene - Billy Jack Chapman died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South, in Abilene. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Hawley Cemetery.

Billy was born February 2, 1938 in Seymour, Texas to Carl and Louella Chapman. He married Marcia Gambrell and the couple was married 47 years before she preceded him in death in 2004. He worked for Southwestern Bell, retiring after many years of service. He was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church and a lifetime State Director of Texas Teenage Baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcia; one grandson, one great-grandson and one nephew.

He is survived by a son, Tommy Chapman, of Andrews; a daughter, Tamara Hood and husband Larry of Abilene; grandchildren Stephanie McElroy of Sweetwater; Melinda Cook and husband Jerrod of Abilene; Caleb McElroy and wife Becky of Hawley; Blake Riggins and wife Elisha of Abilene; and Ashley Riggins of New Braunfels; great-grandchildren Jordan, Alizae, Gavin, Katelyn, Carter, Grayson, Gage and Ember. He is also survived by two brothers, Glenn Chapman and wife Shirley of Clyde, and Butch Chapman and wife Pat of Tuscola; four nephews and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hawley Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 407 Hawley, TX 79525.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wick, Kindred Hospice and the Staff of the Oaks at Radford Hills for their love and caring of Billy in his final days.
