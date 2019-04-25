Billy Joe Spann



Abilene - Billy Joe Spann was born in Hebron, TX, on April 6, 1931 and was the son of J.W. & Dovie May (Ferguson) Spann. He graduated from Frisco High School (Texas) in 1948. Excelling in basketball, football, baseball & track, he was awarded a 4-year basketball scholarship at Austin College. He was the first in his family to attend college.



After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Harlingen, TX. He often teased that while stationed in Harlingen, not one Russian MIG crossed the southern border into the United States. While in the Air Force, he met & married Darlene Rice in 1954 and raised five children who all graduated from ACU. Attending college was important to him and he was especially proud that all five graduated from ACU.



After the Air Force, he entered the insurance business and worked as an agent specializing in commercial accounts in Dallas and Ft. Worth. He had an interesting career writing insurance for companies like the World Trade Center of Dallas, Medical City Hospital, and the Gibson Discount Stores.



Bill & Darlene moved to Abilene in 1977 where he was a partner in the Millerman & Millerman Insurance Agency. He was highly successful in the insurance field as he wrote insurance policies for the City of Abilene, Taylor County Commissioners, Hendrick Medical Center, most of the local schools and universities, and Abtex Beverage of Abilene & OKC. He served on the board for Christian Homes of Abilene, participated in the Rotary Club, helped form the first Crime Stoppers of Abilene, and served as the President of the Abilene Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.



Leaving the insurance world in 1989, he went to work for the ACU Foundation; he considered this to be his dream job to which all his previous work experience led. He retired from ACU in the year 2000.



Bill's interest in finger-picking guitar resulted in his being invited annually to Nashville to emcee the Chet Atkins Guitar Convention for 31 years, where he met and became friends with most of the world's best guitarists. He also loved playing golf and enjoyed regular rounds of golf with dear friends. He continued to love all sports his entire life.



His greatest loves were the Lord, Jesus Christ, his wife, Darlene, and his family. He spent hours studying the Bible. He served as an elder at Woodlawn Church of Christ for over 30 years where he taught Bible classes regularly. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, his children, Karen & David Bordner, Lisa & Donnie Carroll, Laura & Tim Sutton, David & Angie Spann and Anji & Charlie Day. He is also survived by one sister, Marcella Booth of Connecticut. He and Darlene had 23 grandchildren and nearly as many great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kent & Amber Brantly mission fund to Zambia, c/o the Southside Church of Christ in Ft. Worth, TX. Please mail to 2101 Hemphill Street, Ft. Worth, TX 76110 with the Brantly's Mission Fund in the memo. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 26th in the Chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St with a time of visitation following the service. Bill will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery here in Abilene. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary