Billy Matthews
Goldsboro - Billy Matthews, 88, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Fort Worth. A Memorial service and visitation will be held at 1:30pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Fry~Smith Funeral Home, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A burial will follow in Midway Cemetery, Goldsboro.
Billy was born on March 2, 1931 to Carl and Jeanette (Hamon) Matthews in Goldsboro. Southern Taylor County is where Billy called home, attending school, working as a ranch manager and becoming Justice of the Peace for precinct 4.
Billy was a typical bachelor never marrying but becoming the beloved Uncle Bill. He loved kids and had a fondness for the nieces and nephews in his family. He was the uncle that mothers feared, but kids loved, and fathers only wished they could get away with the mischief that Uncle Bill could find. His Christmas gag gifts became legendary with the kids and they always were looking forward to Christmas with Uncle Bill. When he was not teaching the finer art of mischief, Billy loved the outdoors and hunting. He was a true outdoorsman.
He is survived by his niece Teresa Harp and Randy of Fort Worth; nephew Jimmy Jones and wife Kathleen of Eldorado, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019