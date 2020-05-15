|
Billy Max Littlefield
Abilene - Billy Max Littlefield, 91, of Abilene, TX, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
A graveside service was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Anson on May 13, 2020. Rev. Mike Woodard officiated.
Billy "Max" was born in Adamsville, Tennessee on September 7, 1928 to Edgar Blaine and Ethel Charlotte (Lagrone) Littlefield. He graduated from Anson High School in 1946. He married Freida Gwen Tollison in Anson on August 18, 1951. Max worked in the oilfield industry for 40 years and retired from National Oilwell in 1992. He was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church.
Max loved being around people and never met a stranger. He was a wonderful Grandad to his grandchildren. He was a blessing to his family and to all who knew him. He loved his little dog Molly, who was always by his side.
Max was preceded in death by his wife and parents; brothers, Edgar and Daniel; and sisters, Donneline and Marion. He is survived by a son, Max Littlefield and wife Kathie of Denver City; daughter, Charlotte Morrison and husband Joe of Abilene; brother, Harold Littlefield and wife Wanda of Anson; three grandchildren, Jennifer Rodriguez, Paige Gonzalez and Cory Morrison; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Max's honor to Southwest Park Baptist Church, 2901 South 20th Street, Abilene TX, 79605, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020