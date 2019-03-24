|
Billy Nichols
Abilene - Billy Mack Nichols passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Abilene Regional Hospital at the age of 77. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Elliott_Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 542 Hickory St. with Reverend Dare Stevens officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Ft. Phantom Hill Cemetery.
Billy Mack was born May 3, 1941 in Anson, Texas to Dave and Tommie Cowen Nichols. He attended Lueders Schools and lived in the Nugent area until he moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1969. He married Stephanie McCabe in 1977. In Alaska, he worked as a mechanic and later an electrician on the North Slope drilling rigs. He retired from Nabors Drilling Company in 2013. Billy Mack was a voracious reader and read many books on various subjects. The books he read were stacked to the ceiling in his living area. He was a gentle giant with a generous heart and was loved and respected by everyone who knew him.
Billy Mack is survived by his two sons, John of Abilene and Josh and wife, Jennifer and their sons Joshua and Dylan of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two brothers, John and wife Sue of Anson, and Jay and wife Alice of Nugent; a sister, Nancy Isom of Merkel and sister-in-law Wanda Nichols of Abilene. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie; his parents; brothers Doyal, Harvey and Tommy; and a sister, Comella "Sis" Williams.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 24, 2019