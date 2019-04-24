Billy R. "Bill" Wood



Abilene - Billy R. "Bill" Wood passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Abilene. A private service was held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home.



Bill was born December 12, 1929 to William and Lena Wood in Denton Valley. As a young man he enjoyed and played basketball. He joined Eula's basketball team his senior year and was offered a scholarship to Tarleton. Bill turned down the scholarship to start working with his father in law assisting him with plumbing which became his career. He managed Abilene Plumbing for 42 years before starting his own plumbing business that he continued for 7 years. He married the love of his life Nell on November 24, 1982. Bill was an accomplished bowler, avid hunter, and an experienced 42 player. He won almost ever award you could win in bowling. Bill and Nell were a part of The Good "Sam" Club for 8 years and traveled with the group to several destinations. Above all things he was a wonderful Husband, Father, and Papa. He loved all his grandchildren and made many memories with each of them. Bill will forever hold a special place in his family's hearts.



He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ralph Wood; two sisters, Mary McGuire, and Georgia Sneed; and one granddaughter, Brandi McReynolds.



Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nell Wood; one daughter, Diedra Moutray and husband Worth; three step daughters, Michele Coffman and husband Doyle, Loretta Custer, and Tynisa Salzano and husband Michael; two grandchildren, Tyler Moutray and wife Tanya, and Whitney Hardcastle and husband Josh; 10 bonus grandchildren, Brandi, Raeda, Kristen, Rachel, Ashtyn, Dalton, Benjamin, Austin, Adasyn, and Jeren; 18 great grandchildren; two sisters, Bea Tomlinson, and Ruby Hanna; and one brother in law, Fred Sneed.



Online condolences may be shared through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary