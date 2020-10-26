Billy Sutton
Billy D. Sutton, age 54 of Hawley went home to his Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 6pm until 8pm Wednesday, October 28 at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St. in Abilene. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday, October 29 at Victory Baptist Church, 4810 Jarmin St., Abilene with Pastor David Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley.
Billy was born on June 25,1966 to Royce and Shirley Sutton and lived in the area most of his life. He was a teacher and coach at several schools in the area and was an associate Pastor at Victory Baptist Church. Billy was a "Ford" man who loved Sprint Car racing. He was dedicated to his family and to serving his Lord.
Billy is survived by his beloved wife, Carla; children, David Sutton and wife Tara, Kris Sutton and wife Britney, Shawn Sutton and wife Malarie, Steven Sutton and wife Kathryn, and Marissa Sutton; parents, Royce and Shirley Sutton; siblings, James Sutton and wife Cassandra, Debra Fields and husband Jackie, Ann Anders, Kim Garcia and husband Johnny, and 19 grandchildren.
