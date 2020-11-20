Billy W. Walker



Abilene - Billy W. Walker, 90, of Abilene, Texas passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Billy was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Trent, Texas.



Billy was an automotive electrician. He worked for Hoppe Auto Electric during the 1950's and again from 1976 to 1982. He was self-employed until his retirement in 1990. Billy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bethlee Walker, and his granddaughter, Heather Ince. Billy and Bethlee met in Merkel, Texas, and were married on Aug. 12, 1950. They were married for 63 years.



Billy is survived by his only son, Bobby Walker and his wife Shannon of Abilene, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.









