1/1
Billy Wayne Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Wayne Gray

Stephenville - May 25, 1927 - August 6, 2020

Billy Wayne Gray, 93, left this earth in peace on Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.

Graveside services will be held at Indian Creek Cemetery in Erath County on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be at Stephenville Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 11th from 6-8 PM.

B.W. was born on May 25, 1927 in Aspermont, Texas to Bill and Nila Gray. He attended Aspermont School, but enlisted into the US Navy at 17 with parental consent. He was a World War II veteran serving his country to help clean up after the atomic bomb dropped in Hiroshima, Japan. He served as a Seabee in the Navy. After returning from the service, he married his beloved Ann Marie Park on July 1, 1949 in Abilene, Texas.

B.W. and Ann were married for 71 years and raised three boys on their ranch. Billy Wayne worked for Bell Telephone and later retired from United Cooperative Services as a Line Superintendent. He was a long time rancher and horse trainer from plow to ride. He was a member of the Selden Baptist Church. His favorite thing to do, besides look at his cows and fields, was to support the Stephenville Yellow Jacket football team. He attended games since the late 1950's and rarely missed the opportunity to support the blue and gold.

Billy Wayne Gray's legacy is carried on through his loving wife, Ann, and his sons and their wives David and DeDe Gray of Henrietta, Texas, Robert and Tamra Gray of Throckmorton, Texas, and Jerry and Debra Gray of Stephenville, Texas. He is survived by one brother and his wife, Wayland and Peggy Gray of Aspermont, Texas. He has 7 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren whom he loved and cherished.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a little sister, and a granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stephenville Athletic Booster Club at PO Box 1968; Stephenville, TX 76401

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved