BILLYE MORGANANSON - ANSON - BILLYE LOU HAWTHORNE MORGAN, 95, passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020 in Abilene surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson, Texas, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.A native Texan, born February 23, 1925, in Truby, Billye was the daughter of the late William Drayton and Jessie Ollie (Jones) Hawthorne. She attended the Truby School and graduated from Anson High School. She also attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene and The University of Texas at Austin. She married John Weir Morgan, III, a geologist, whose career took them on many adventures, which they both enjoyed and loved. After his death in 1971, Billye returned to Abilene. Billye worked in the oil and gas industry, finance, banking and, after many years, retired from E.M.O.T. Credit Union. Billye was a very loyal and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was fiercely independent, living at home until the young age of 94, fun loving, and always with a twinkle in her eye. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anson, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Abilene Oil Wives Club.Billye was preceded in death by her husband, John Weir Morgan, III, her parents, W. Drayton and Jessie O. (Jones) Hawthorne, three brothers, Curtis, Eugene and Howard Hawthorne and two sisters, Winona Portwood and Jessie Herndon.Survivors include many loving nieces, nephews and their families.The family would like to thank Hendrick Hospice, Wesley Court, Chisholm Place, and her loving personal caregivers for their compassion and assistance.