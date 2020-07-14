Bob SatterwhiteLAWN - Bobby Charles (Bob) Satterwhite peacefully left his earthly home on July 13, 2020. He was 84. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:30am in the Dewey Cemetery pavilion, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. The family ask that a mask is to be worn at and during the graveside service.Bobby was born to Robert Clarence and Della Ann (Kinney) Satterwhite on March 20, 1936 in Lawn, Texas.He married Peggy Sue Green in Lawn on April 11, 1974. Bobby graduated from Lawn High School, as a proud Lawn Longhorn, in 1954. He joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served through 1956. He was stationed in California and Japan.After his return to Lawn in 1956, he worked at Burton-Lingo Lumber Company until 1960. He went to work for the Texas Highway Department in 1960 and worked at the Abilene office in the laboratory, where he made many lifelong friends. He retired in 1993.Bobby had a dry wit and loved to joke and tease with family and friends. He was an avid gardener and always had a beautiful vegetable garden. He also enjoyed woodworking. But he especially enjoyed going to Jim Ned sporting events with Peggy to see the grandchildren and later the great grandchildren compete in many sports.Bobby is survived by his wife Peggy; a daughter, Donna and husband Jerry Taylor of Abilene; son, Bobby Satterwhite, Jr. of lawn; daughter, Hope Green of Tuscola; daughter, Cleone and husband Mikey McClure of Tuscola. Grandchildren Lauren and husband Asa Selzer of Fort Worth; Evan Tarpley and wife Brett of fort worth; Alexis Satterwhite of Los Angeles Ca.; Hailey Satterwhite of Corpus Christi; Michelle and husband Tommy Bryant of Tuscola; Arnett and wife Shasta McClure of Tuscola; Chris McClure and wife Rachel of Tuscola; and twelve great-grandchildren.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Orval and Granval Satterwhite. Four sisters, Elva Mae Barbee, Erma wilder, Murlee Moore and Fae Ola Zimmerlee.The family would like to thank Melinda Amidon of lawn for her kind and loving care. Also, the staff and nurses of Hendrick home health care and Hendrick hospice care for their compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to On the Way Home Ministries, PO Box 266 Lawn, TX 79530.