Uncasville - Bobbie J McGuire, 85, of Uncasville, Ct. died Sunday, August 25, 2019. Memorial services are pending. Mrs. McGuire was born on August 2, 1934 in Texas. She grew up in Abilene and spent most of life in and around the Abilene area. She later moved to Connecticut and resided there until her death. Mrs McGuire was a homemaker and was very involved with the Lions Club for many years. She loved to cook and was a wonderful chef. She also loved working with ceramics and made many beautiful pieces. But most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Bailey & Virgie Rushing, 2 sons, Mike & Al Easterling, brother J B Rushing, 2 sisters, Shirley McCoy and Dodie Landrum. Survivors include son, Kenneth Easterling of Massachusetts, grandchildren, Jeremy Easterling, Amber Burni, Linda Easterling, Michael Easterling,Jr, and Jeffrey Easterling, all of Connecticut. As well as 2 sisters, Lavone Gowen of Rowlett, Tx and Nancy Hunter of Abilene, plus numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 1, 2019