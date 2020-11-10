Bobbie Jane Warford Trammell
Abilene, formerly of Clyde - Bobbie Jane Warford Trammell, 89 of Abilene, formerly of Clyde, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene with Kathy Edwards officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Clyde. Family requests social distancing be practiced and mask be worn during visitation and graveside services.
Bobbie Jane Warford Trammell was born March 10, 1931 to Mamie (Wade) Warford and C.E. (Ell) Warford, early Taylor County settlers. She graduated from Wylie High School, attended McMurry College for two years. She married her high school sweetheart, James Trammell, on June 1, 1951 in the Wylie Methodist Church. While James completed his senior year at Texas Tech University, Bobbie was an executive secretary in the Texas Tech University President's office. The couple lived in Colorado City from 1953 until 1963. While there, Bobbie was employed as legal secretary at Sun Oil Company.
The family moved to Clyde in 1963. Bobbie completed her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education at Abilene Christian College. She taught in Clyde Elementary School. Her Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling was awarded in 1970. After teaching in Clyde 15 years, she was the Baird High School Counselor until retirement.
Bobbie was a member of Clyde First United Methodist Church, Believer's Sunday School Class, Thursday Study Club, Clyde Woman's Club Abilene Retired Teachers and the "Sisters" worship/coffee group that met weekly in the church Fellowship Hall.
She was committed to her faith in God, the love of her husband and daughters and their families.
She is survived by her husband James, her daughters Tammy Kasmai and husband Naser of Athens, Alabama, Torry Frazier and husband Alan of Clyde, grandsons Talon Kasmai and wife Laurel of Huntsville, Alabama, Dr. Cameron Trammell Kasmai and Ellen of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kip Frazier of Clyde. Special to the family are great-grandchildren, James Collier and Margot Moffatt Kasmai.
Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Deloris Warford of Lenexa, Kansas, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ell and Mamie Warford, three brothers, Glenn (Patsy), Truman (Jane), and Melvin. Also, her beloved mother and father-in-law, Cliff and Iva Trammell.
Donations would be appreciated to Providence Place (formerly Methodist Mission Home), Adoption Services, 6487 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78240 or Ben Richey Boys Ranch, PO Box 6839, Abilene, Texas 79608.
