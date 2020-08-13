Bobbie Jinkens Grier
Abilene - Bobbie Jinkens Grier, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Church of the Heavenly Rest, Episcopal, 602 Meander, Abilene, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Interment will follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
Bobbie was born July 13, 1933 in Merkel, Texas. She graduated from Abilene High School. Bobbie married the late, Leroy Edwin Grier, Jr. in Abilene. She was a homemaker and also a long-time member of The Church of the Heavenly Rest, Episcopal.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Leroy Edwin Grier, Jr.
Survivors include her children, John Grier and wife Bridget of Denver, Colorado, Eric Grier and wife Latoya of Minneapolis, Minnesota; grandchildren, Hugh Grier, Samuel Grier and Alexandra Grier.
