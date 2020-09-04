Bobbie Shelton-Ludwick
Tuscola - On September 3rd, 2020, Bobbie Shelton Ludwick passed away peaceably, assisted by the loving care of Hendrix Hospice of Abilene, Texas.
Bobbie was born on July 3rd, 1929 to Lottie May West and Arthur Fuller Land in Meadow, Texas. Before she turned one the family moved to Ballinger where her Mother was from and her Father went to work on the Ballinger park dam with the WPA program. When only 12 years of age, Bobbie's mother passed away and her father left her in the care of her much loved, two older half-sisters, Alvoy Crumbley of Junction, Texas and Laverne Willingham of Ballinger, Texas. Both sisters were married and had children of their own. Bobbie enjoyed living with each of her sisters but decided to spend her Senior year at Junction High School and for many years returned for class reunions to see her friends.
When Bobbie was 17, she met Floyd Shelton, they fell madly in love and soon were married in Coleman, Texas on January 1, 1947. While living in Coleman they reared their two sons, Mike and Randy, while Floyd managed and owned KSTA Radio Station. The family moved to Abilene in 1964 so the boys could experience greater opportunities in education and sports. Vacations were usually taken in Lake City, Colorado and resulted in the building the Ox Yoke Resort which consisted of 10 cabins. Unfortunately, Floyd had a hunting accident and had to convalesce in Abilene, so Bobbie and her sons had to carry on without him. They decided to sell the Ox Yoke, so Bobbie became very busy making sure everything would look perfect for a perspective buyer. She told the story that when an interested party was coming to see the Ox Yoke, she and her sons cleaned the cabins, manicured the landscape, made themselves presentable, built a roaring fire in the main lodge, had a roast in the oven and a pie on top of the stove. Right before the prospective buyer came to the door, Bobbie jumped in a chair, flung a blanket over her lap, and grabbed a magazine to appear as if she had been lounging there all day! They eventually sold the place, and all were back in Abilene together.
Floyd lost his battle with cancer in 1981 and Bobbie began her life as a young widow. She left Abilene and moved several times, including Austin where she ran a famous Fur Salon. After the Salon sold Bobbie moved to Ballinger, Texas to be closer to family. She applied for and obtained the job of Manager of the Chamber of Commerce where her leadership truly made a difference in the town of Ballinger. She, also, was the first woman to be invited to be a member of the Lions Club, in which she took much pride. While living in Ballinger she met Charles Ludwick of Winters, Texas and they became husband and wife. They enjoyed many wonderful years of marriage and Bobbie loved Charles' son and family that resided in Colorado. Trips to visit them were frequent and greatly enjoyed. Sadly, Charles developed Alzheimer's and eventually succumbed to the disease and cancer on May 1, 2016. They had been living in San Angelo and Bobbie returned Abilene and where she remained until her death.
Bobbie had many talents; she was an avid Bridge player for most of her life. Fashion was important to her and it showed, she always looked her best. She also was a wonderful decorator of each of her homes and she frequently received accolades because of her attractive, welcoming style. Regarding cooking and entertaining Bobbie excelled. Even if you were just eating a grilled cheese sandwich you would see a lovely table setting, centerpiece, and a starched napkin with a decorative ring. She possessed a quick wit and loved to laugh. Bobbie was also capable of giving a sharp rebuke followed by the stink eye if you ever made the mistake of criticizing any of her family members.
Bobbie leaves behind many loved ones to carry her memory: Mike (Sally) Shelton, and Granddaughter daughter Sara, Randy Shelton and Grandchildren Allison, Bill and Taylor, two Great- grandsons Zayden and Cole, and Great-granddaughter, Mallory. Paul (stepson) Ludwick and family, Nephew Jerry Willingham, his three sons Jerry Vince, Mark and Todd along with their families; Niece Judy Letsinger (Donnie) and her children Lisa, Cash and their families. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd Shelton, Tyson Shelton (Grandson), sister Laverne and Lenard Willingham, and Nephew Hollis; sister Alvoy and Jack Crumbley and nephews Billy and Jackie; husband Charles Ludwick, and her very much-loved Glenda Willingham, wife of Nephew Jerry.
Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church, 602 Meander Street, Abilene, Texas, with the Rector David Romanik officiating. Masks and appropriate social distancing between family groups and individuals expected. A reception will be held after the service, outside at the Church. Internment at Elmwood will be private. The family asks that memorial gifts be made to Hendrix Hospice of Abilene or to the charity of your choice
