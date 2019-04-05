Services
Winters Funeral Home
120 State St
Winters, TX 79567
(325) 754-4529
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Winters
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Sue King Jackson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie Sue King Jackson Obituary
Bobbie Sue King Jackson

Winters - Bobbie Sue King Jackson, 83, of Winters, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Winters with Brother Barry Taylor officiating, under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.

Bobbie was born at home on Fish Creek, near Wingate, on February 3, 1936, to Robert D. and Oval Harris King of Wingate. She attended Wingate and Winters schools, and later married Felton Jackson of Talpa in 1961, and they were married 46 years prior to his death. They were fortunate to experience life in many countries while with an oil company overseas. In recent years, she loved playing cards, was an avid reader, and never passed up a flea market. Bobbie loved to cook and her family knew it was a treat to sit at Nana's table. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winters.

Survivors include son, Terry Merck and wife Sandra of Abilene; daughter, Tammy Jackson of Winters; five grandchildren, Katy Henderson, Conner Merck, Brandi Watanabe, Zack Wall, Trent Wall; and six great grandchildren, Donnalyn Sharkey, Riley, Gentry and Conley Henderson, and Wyatt and Gracie Wall. She is also survived by sisters Dee Dunnam and Gloria Foust of Graham, and niece Robin Daws and nephew Dustin Dunnam.

The family would like to thank Ballinger Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and support, and extend a special thanks to Debbie Lemons.

Memorials may be made to a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now