Bobbie Sue King Jackson
Winters - Bobbie Sue King Jackson, 83, of Winters, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Winters with Brother Barry Taylor officiating, under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
Bobbie was born at home on Fish Creek, near Wingate, on February 3, 1936, to Robert D. and Oval Harris King of Wingate. She attended Wingate and Winters schools, and later married Felton Jackson of Talpa in 1961, and they were married 46 years prior to his death. They were fortunate to experience life in many countries while with an oil company overseas. In recent years, she loved playing cards, was an avid reader, and never passed up a flea market. Bobbie loved to cook and her family knew it was a treat to sit at Nana's table. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winters.
Survivors include son, Terry Merck and wife Sandra of Abilene; daughter, Tammy Jackson of Winters; five grandchildren, Katy Henderson, Conner Merck, Brandi Watanabe, Zack Wall, Trent Wall; and six great grandchildren, Donnalyn Sharkey, Riley, Gentry and Conley Henderson, and Wyatt and Gracie Wall. She is also survived by sisters Dee Dunnam and Gloria Foust of Graham, and niece Robin Daws and nephew Dustin Dunnam.
The family would like to thank Ballinger Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and support, and extend a special thanks to Debbie Lemons.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 5, 2019