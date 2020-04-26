Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Clyde Cemetery
Resources
Clyde - Bobby Gene Brashear, 78, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in Clyde. A family service is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with Larry Hooper officiating. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bobby was born March 4, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Albert and Maggie (Tabor) Brashear. He was raised from birth by his stepfather, Andrew Jackson. Bobby was a graduate of Ector High School in Odessa. He is the widower of Betty Ann Scivally whom he married on May 27, 1963, in Odessa. Bobby and Betty moved to Clyde from Odessa in 1974. He was a truck driver for Merchant Motor Lines for 40 years and worked at McElroy Metal for 10 years. Bobby loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He coached youth sports for several years and his players loved having him as their coach.

Bobby is survived by his son, Nathan Brashear and wife Leslie of Clyde; his daughter, Rachel Young and husband Tim of Baird; his sisters, Barbara Ann Masey and husband James of Wichita Falls and Norma Jean Duke and husband Charles of Odessa and Jerry Casey and husband Mike of Covington, LA; nine grandchildren, Casey, Skye, Ashley, Katie, Laken, Tristen, Jaden, Londen and Britten; and eight great-grandchildren, Kason, Kinsley, Maggie, Amy, Sage, Indie, Ellis and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather; his wife, Betty Ann in 2009, three brothers, Albert, Jimmy Dale and Charles Wherry; and three sisters, Juanita, Dorothy and Evelyn.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com

We do observe social distancing.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
