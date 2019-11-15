|
Bobby Burnett
Munday - Bobby Driver Burnett, age 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 14, 2019. Bobby was born on April 18 th , 1945, in the Knox County Hospital to Bobby and Juanita Burnett. He met his wife of almost 53 years while attending Midwestern State University. They were married in 1966. After he graduated from Midwestern in 1968, he attended Texas Tech Law School and graduated in 1971. He served in in the Army Transportation Corps, and as soon as possible returned to Knox City, Texas to settle down and raise a family.
He and Judy later moved to Munday, Texas, where Bobby opened his own law practice and where they raised their two daughters. In 1989, he was appointed to the position of County Attorney for Knox County, a position he held for over 20 years. In addition to his law practice, he owned the Knox County Abstract Company and was a past member of the board of the First National Bank of Munday. He was appointed to an unexpired term as District Attorney for the 50TH Judicial District in 1989 where he served for 3 years, 3 months, and in 2017, he was appointed to the bench as the State District Judge for the 50th Judicial District. He was a member of the Lions Club for 42 years and was a past president.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, two daughters: Chris and her husband Lewis Jost of Houston, and Laura Burnett of Houston: one granddaughter, Elizabeth Jost also of Houston; his sister, Belle and her husband Ben Grill of Benjamin, TX and their children; his first cousin, Kathy and her husband Bob Bowen of Munday and their children.
He loved the Knox Prairie, was an avid outdoorsman, a voracious reader, and loving father and husband who more than anything, enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Munday, the Benjamin Cemetery, or other local Knox County charities.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 P.M., Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Munday High School Auditorium (911 West D St.). A graveside will be held prior to that at 11:30 A.M., Monday, November 18th at the Benjamin Cemetery in Benjamin, TX under the direction of McCauley-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019