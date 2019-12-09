|
|
Bobby Gene McGary
Abilene - Bobby Gene McGary, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Sandra Peiser McGary of Abilene. They shared 58 years and 10 months of marriage together.
Born in Stamford, Texas, he was the son of J.R (Bob) and Ollie McGary. He was a graduate of Haskell High School. Bobby retired after 40 years as a master machinist for Lockheed Martin in Abilene.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the council numerous times. He enjoyed fishing, camping and watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers games. He will always be remembered for his elaborate stories, easy going attitude, and ability to make everyone laugh.
Survived by his wife, Sandra; three children, Shari Schaefer of Arlington, Brad and wife Janna of Abilene, Brandon and wife Shannon of Lewisville; seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Christy and husband Caleb, Misty, Tyler, Beau, Bryce and Chloe and great grandchildren Lyra, Ezra, Elijah and Penny.
Funeral Services will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 11, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1202 S. Pioneer, with interment following at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1202 S. Pioneer, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019