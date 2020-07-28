Bobby Goswick
Breckenridge - Bobby Lee Goswick, age 80 of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Morehart Mortuary. Graveside funeral services will follow in the Hart Cemetery with Pastor David Fergeson officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.
Bobby was born on December 22, 1939 in Colorado City, Texas to Grover Lee and LaVada April Goswick. His dad was an oilfield worker so the family moved around every year during his elementary and junior high school years. Through the efforts of his uncle, Floyd Watts, and Coach Joe Kerbel, Lee was offered a job in Breckenridge so Bobby could play Buckaroo football. Bobby was varsity quarterback his sophomore through senior years under Coach Emory Ballard. He graduated in 1958 and went on to play football for San Angelo Junior College under Coach Max Bumgardner, who called him "a young man with a football brain and the right physical equipment". He then played football for McMurry College under Coach Grant Teaff.
In 1961, he married the love of his life, Mary Elaine Boyd and they just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. In 1963, they left Breckenridge and moved to Irving, Texas. They later returned to Breckenridge in 1975, where they opened and operated a True Value Hardware store for many years. Bobby returned to McMurry University later in life to obtain his Bachelor of Science in Education. He taught junior high math and P.E. in Breckenridge and also coached junior high basketball, junior high volleyball, varsity softball and varsity girls golf. He and Coach Cooper took the softball girls to the state championship game earning the runner-up title in 1998. He then coached his golf girls to win 4 state championships. It would be the 2000 team that put Breckenridge back on the map, as they produced the city's first state title in any sport since Ballard's 1959 Buckaroos. The next 3 years produced an individual state win by Camille Blackerby. Bobby retired coaching and teaching in 2004, and drove a school bus until 2015.
Bobby was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Breckenridge, where he was a past member of the Administrative Board. He was the Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. 1480 and a past member of the Lion's Club. Bobby enjoyed gardening, following Buckaroo football and reminiscing about his girls golf players. He also loved spending time with his beautiful wife, Elaine. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a number of uncles and aunts.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elaine Boyd Goswick; his son, Doug Goswick and wife Barry of Katy; his daughter, Debbie Karl and husband Perry of Breckenridge; four grandchildren, Neisha Goswick Cehyah and husband Johnny of Ennis, SSG Zach Karl and wife Sheree of Killeen, Austin Goswick and wife Shannon of Austin, Derek Karl and wife Shayna of Abilene; ten great-grandchildren, Clayton Spencer and fiancée Rebecca, Claire Spencer, Lainee Daniels, Baylor Beauchamp-Karl, Callen Spencer, Kaylynn Karl, Kynzee Karl, Callie Spencer, Kayden Karl, Tex Karl; three brothers, Darrell Goswick and wife Ramona of Wichita Falls, Carroll Goswick and wife Lois of Oatmeal, Mike Goswick and wife Debbie of North Zulch; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.
Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice, Abilene Alzheimer's Association
or First United Methodist Church Breckenridge and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net
