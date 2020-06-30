Bobby Horton
Abilene - Bobby Horton, age 69, passed from this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Buffalo Gap Cemetery with Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Bobby was born on September 18, 1950 in Abilene to T.J. and Billie (Farmer) Horton. He married Dorothy Thomas on January 31, 1970 in Abilene and they shared 50 years in love, laughter and life.
Bobby was a creative and hardworking man who was a skilled artist, worked hard, and loved to have fun and laugh. He was a master sculptor and artist, and won numerous awards at the State Fair for his pieces. He could build anything, including haunted houses, which he loved to do because Halloween was his favorite holiday. His fun spirit would drive him to dress up in costumes and create haunted houses for everyone to enjoy, and he always put on a big fireworks show on the 4th of July.
Bobby loved pirates, Disney, and watching movies. Pirates of the Caribbean was a favorite on his list of "must watch" movies. He loved to help people, and built a ramp at the Wylie stadium for the band to be able to enter and exit the stands with ease.
Above all else, Bobby was a Christian man who showed his family love in every way he could. He loved his grandson, Logan, and was very excited about his second grandson's arrival, Evan Jackson Moore. A family man to the very core, he loved all of them, including his nieces and nephews and extended family as if they were his own children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Tommy Horton.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy, of the home; one daughter, Kristi Moore and husband, Jeremiah; grandsons, Logan Moore and his brother, Evan Jackson Moore, who has yet to make his arrival; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be sent to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.