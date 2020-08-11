Bobby Joe Johnson
Abilene - Bobby Joe Johnson, 92, went to be with his sovereign Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. We rejoice that he is finally reunited with his wife, Erma, and son, Steve, parents, and brother.
Bob was born on April 17, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to Herschel and Lucille Johnson. He was a loving husband to Erma Johnson for 59 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Randall and Darla Johnson of Tuscola, and Diane and Mike Beaver of Denton. Bob had five grandchildren and their spouses that were the light of his life: Terran Krake (Jonathan), Ryan Beaver (Alicia), Emily Davis (Tim), Taylor Johnson (Wendy), and Brett Beaver (Cassie). Pictures of his 13 precious great-grandchildren always lined the top of his piano. Dad would always say that he looked at his blessings every time that he walked by the piano. He is also survived by his loving sister, Nell Elliott, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Erma, son Steve, parents Herschel and Lucille Johnson, and brother Dalton Johnson.
Bob was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1960. He served as a deacon for 50 years. Dad spent many years investing in the lived of the 5th and 6th grade boys by being their Sunday School teacher. He was always investing in the lives of young people by providing tuition for many children to attend youth camp. He dearly loved his church family and faithfully supported every ministry.
Bob graduated from Abilene High School and Draughon's Business College. He spent 32 years working as the office manager for area car dealerships. Bob will always be remembered for his gentle and quiet spirit. His many godly character traits are a wonderful legacy for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His family would like to thank the sweet team of caregivers and Hendrick Hospice for making his last days at home so peaceful.
Bob's celebration of Life will be 2 pm on Thursday, August 13 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550 or to West Texas Rehab Center, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, TX 79605.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com