1/1
Bobby Joe Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Joe Johnson

Abilene - Bobby Joe Johnson, 92, went to be with his sovereign Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. We rejoice that he is finally reunited with his wife, Erma, and son, Steve, parents, and brother.

Bob was born on April 17, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to Herschel and Lucille Johnson. He was a loving husband to Erma Johnson for 59 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Randall and Darla Johnson of Tuscola, and Diane and Mike Beaver of Denton. Bob had five grandchildren and their spouses that were the light of his life: Terran Krake (Jonathan), Ryan Beaver (Alicia), Emily Davis (Tim), Taylor Johnson (Wendy), and Brett Beaver (Cassie). Pictures of his 13 precious great-grandchildren always lined the top of his piano. Dad would always say that he looked at his blessings every time that he walked by the piano. He is also survived by his loving sister, Nell Elliott, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Erma, son Steve, parents Herschel and Lucille Johnson, and brother Dalton Johnson.

Bob was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1960. He served as a deacon for 50 years. Dad spent many years investing in the lived of the 5th and 6th grade boys by being their Sunday School teacher. He was always investing in the lives of young people by providing tuition for many children to attend youth camp. He dearly loved his church family and faithfully supported every ministry.

Bob graduated from Abilene High School and Draughon's Business College. He spent 32 years working as the office manager for area car dealerships. Bob will always be remembered for his gentle and quiet spirit. His many godly character traits are a wonderful legacy for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His family would like to thank the sweet team of caregivers and Hendrick Hospice for making his last days at home so peaceful.

Bob's celebration of Life will be 2 pm on Thursday, August 13 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550 or to West Texas Rehab Center, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, TX 79605.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved