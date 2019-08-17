|
Bobby Joe McCoy
Cisco - Bobby Joe McCoy, 81, of Abilene formerly of Albany and Cisco passed from this life Wednesday in Abilene. Bobby was born in Cisco the son of James David and Willie (Barton) McCoy. He attended school in Cisco until he had to start working to help support his family. He worked as manager and part owner in multiple businesses Cisco, Albany, and Abilene. Bobby was a Baptist, a Mason Cisco Lodge 556, a member of the Elks lodge in Breckenridge, and the American Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He had also served his country in the National Guard. On September 3, 1958 Bobby married the love of his life Dortha Louise Riffe. Bobby will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Dortha of Abilene; Son Randy Keith McCoy and wife Jana of Albany, Daughter Renee Knowles and husband Terry of Abilene, Grandchildren; Chad Parsons and wife Mary Catherine, Bobby McCoy and wife Megan, Dustin Parsons and wife Jamie, Alli Graham and husband Michael, Taylor Wise and husband Will, and Tucker Knowles. Great Grandchildren are Madison Ratliff, Chelsy Parsons, Slayton Parsons, Alex Parsons, Hattie Beth Parsons, Ida Kate Parsons, Henry McCoy, and Emme Graham.
Those wishing to make condolences may do so in Contributions to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine Street Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 17, 2019