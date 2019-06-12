Bobby Johnson



Abilene - CMST USAF Ret. Bobby Johnson 90 of Abilene passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 in the North's Funeral Home Chapel at 1pm, with Burial to follow at the Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Family will receive friends Friday from 5-7pm at the North's Funeral Home Chapel, located at 242 Orange St.



Bobby was born December 6, 1928 in Chatham LA, to parents Thomas Johnson and Viola Stewart-Johnson. Bobby received his primary education from Chatham public schools before enlisting in the United States Air force. Bobby met and married the love of his life Arlene Johnson and the two spent 65 wonderful years together. Bobby worked his way up in the ranks and retired in 1973 as a Chief Master Sargeant.



CMST USAF Ret. Bobby Johnson was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Viola Johnson, daughter Jackie Stout, 3 sisters,3 brothers including twin brother Billy.



Left to cherish his memories are wife of 65 years Arlene Johnson of Abilene, daughters Karen Peters of Abilene, Terri Rowlands and husband Robert of Porter TX, and son Robert Johnson and wife Gina of Frisco, TX. 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and many friends. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary