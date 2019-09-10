|
Bobby Siltman
Abilene - Bobby Siltman, 84, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on September 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Christian Church with Dr. Tim Diebel of Iowa and Rev. Tom Reeder of First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, officiated by retired Chaplain Colonel Rodney Coleman of Austin. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Bobby was born in Velasco, Texas to Emil and Maebelle Siltman on September 24, 1934. He graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a master's degree in Music Education. He married Sue Edington on January 25, 1958 in Abilene. Bobby worked as a choir director at Lincoln Junior High where his boys' choruses - sometimes accompanied by girls on handbells and guitars - were invited to perform as far away as Utah and St. Louis. They also were asked to perform for the Texas Music Educators Association State Convention three times. After many successful years at Lincoln, he became the supervisor of Music and Fine Arts for AISD. During his time as supervisor, Bobby was instrumental in establishing the Woodson Handbell Choir for special needs students. Throughout this time, he was also a choir director at many local churches, spending over 30 years at First Christian Church. Many people from Abilene can attribute their love for music to Mr. Siltman, who taught them to play guitars and handbells. He taught guitar to his students, church members as well as the women of the Junior League of Abilene. Bobby was a highly accomplished music director and choral arranger.
Bobby served two years in the United States Army, eventually becoming assistant director of the Second Army Chorus at Fort Mead, Maryland. While in the Army, he sang in the Second Army Chorus and in the All-Army Chorus. The groups performed for President Eisenhower at the United Nations and innumerable Washington ceremonies, and even appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show.
The students at Lincoln, as well as Christian Church groups, loved and respected Bobby, often demonstrated by waves of toilet paper waving in the wind in the branches of the trees at his house. He taught endless students, friends and family members to water ski at the Siltman lake house, which was a popular gathering spot for fellow church members, daughters' friends and schoolteachers over the years. He loved reading, riding his bike, walking, and just sitting with his loyal dog, Sam.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Maebelle Siltman and his brother, David Siltman.
Bobby is survived by Sue Siltman, spouse of 61 years, and by his 3 daughters: Cindy and her husband Rickey Brown of Abilene, Christy and her husband Joel Robinett of Lubbock, and Debby and her husband Lance Villers of San Antonio. He was also loved by his seven grandchildren and their spouses: Cody and Jennifer Brown, Reese and Dallas Brown, Justin and Robbie Robinett, Jordan and Tyler Rodgers, Ally Robinett, Luke Villers and Connor Villers. He also leaves behind 2 special great grandchildren, Lane and Ava.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Cody Brown, Reese Brown, Justin Robinett, Tyler Rodgers, Luke Villers and Connor Villers.
Memorials may be given to First Christian Church Music Fund, PO Box 4200, Abilene, Texas 79608, or a .
The family of Bobby wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff at Covenant Place and Kinder Hearts Home Health/Hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 10, 2019