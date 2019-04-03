|
|
Bonnie Lewis Kiker
Abilene, TX - Bonnie Lewis Kiker, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a steadfast member of the First Baptist Church of Abilene, passed away on March 30 at age 88 here in her hometown of Abilene. She was well loved in the community and will be long remembered and missed by her family and many friends.
On Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a visitation for family and friends at The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. On Saturday, April 6, there will be a public graveside ceremony at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park followed by a service in celebration of her life at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Abilene, and then a reception at 3 p.m. at the Abilene Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made in Bonnie's name to First Baptist Church, Abilene GLO Daycare. Memories and family condolences may be shared online at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie was born on March 4, 1931, in Pampa, Texas - the second daughter of Hazel and Marvin Wayne Lewis. She moved with her parents and older sister at an early age to Abilene, where she would grow up and graduate from Abilene High School. Four years later, Bonnie was a cum laude graduate of Baylor University, with a BA degree in English and education. During her tenure at Baylor, she served as secretary of the student council; was named the "B" Squadron Sweetheart of the Baylor Air Force ROTC; and represented Baylor at the Rice University Rondolet Homecoming Pageant in Houston. Long after graduation, she remained active in the Baylor University Heritage Foundation.
Bonnie married William George Kiker on June 10, 1952, and they lived briefly in Midland, Texas, where she taught classes at the local high school. The following year, she returned to Abilene with her husband and raised three sons. Bonnie was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Abilene, where she taught Sunday School with her husband, sang in the Sanctuary Choir, supported the Intercessory Prayer Ministry and served as a member of the Baptist Women on Missions organization.
Her volunteer positions in the community included serving as president of the Junior League of Abilene, a board member of the Abilene Woman's Club, a board member of the Philharmonic Guild and a trustee of the Abilene Philharmonic Association. She was a member of Chapter CK of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Pensadoras Club, as well as a patroness of the Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity at Hardin Simmons University.
Bonnie was well known for her love of music, friends and family; and for the camaraderie and friendships she inspired in those around her. She prided herself on providing a home base around which her friends and family could gather, and saw the world through a lens of Christian faith and optimism.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mrs. Reuel Nash, of Lubbock. She is survived by her husband William G. Kiker I, her son Marion L. Kiker, of Abilene and his fiancée Oksana Gladysheva; her son William G Kiker II and his wife Sherry, of Austin; her son, John D. Kiker and his husband Daniel J. Hulseberg, of New York City; and her grandson William G. Kiker III and his fiancée, John Robert Link, of Austin.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Nash, Wayne Nash, Dr. Arthur Hall, Dr. Lanny Hall, Steven Gibbs, Ernie Proctor, Dr. Carl Trusler, and Carlene Spicer.
The Kiker Family would like to thank the team of caregivers who served Bonnie over her last years, especially Daisy Stallings, her constant companion and trusted friend. And most recently, Tabitha Collier-Tovey, Jill Dennis, Judith Rojas, Jewel Phillips, Bridget Grant, Maria Williams and Tiffany McCoy. These women, along with Bonnie's primary physician Samantha Goodman, MD, and the staff at Home Instead helped Bonnie laugh every day.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019