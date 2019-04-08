|
Bonnie "Bon" Pack English
Merkel - Bonnie "Bon" Pack English, 77, of Merkel, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 6th, 2019. She will be in state for viewing at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, through Tuesday, and then will be moved to First Baptist Church in Merkel on Wednesday, April 10th for a visitation beginning at 9:30 am to 11:00 am, with the funeral service immediately following. Lance Perry of First Baptist Church, Merkel, will officiate, assisted by Ryan Holmes. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Bon was born in Stephenville, Texas to Lester Wayne Pack and Hazel May Huxford Pack on March 15,1942. She married George Bennett English on July 12th, 1959 in Merkel, Texas. She worked for S.U.N. Water for 18 years until health issues required her to retire. She loved to travel, fish, paint, play 42 and visit with friends and family. She was a member of the Buffalo Gap Baptist Church.
Bon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George; her son, Dwain Bennett English; brothers, Ernest Wayne "Pee Wee" Pack, Johnny Dane Pack, Duke Benson Pack; and her sister, Donnie May Pack.
Bon is survived by her daughter, Taresia Griffith (Randy) of Merkel, TX brothers, Lewis Pack (Lillian) of Cleburne, TX, Roland Pack (Becki) of Bayfield, CO, Rayford Pack (Melva) of Bastrop, TX, Larry Pack (Dianne) and Duayne "Rabbit" Pack (Suzy) of Merkel, TX; grandchildren, Shanda Sloan, Cody English and Trina Riley and their families; along with lots of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Pack, Destry Pack, Chris Pack, Cutter Pack, Dayne Pack, Darren Pack, Chad Pack, along with Cary Munden and Clifford Dye.
Memorials may be given in honor of Bon to the Merkel Cemetery Association.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019