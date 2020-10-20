Bonnie Rich SmithAbilene - Bonnie Rich Smith, 89, passed away on October 18th, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Bonnie was born in Wayland, Texas to Thomas Merton Rich and Emily Kilgore Rich on August 21st, 1931. She grew up in Albany, Texas and graduated from Albany High School. Following high school, Bonnie moved to Abilene, Texas and received training in bookkeeping and secretarial work. Bonnie remained in Abilene where she had a long career beginning at Abilene Printing and Stationary Company. Subsequently, she served as the bookkeeper for Abilene Reproduction Company until her retirement.Bonnie was a devoted mother and grandmother and a loyal friend to many. She was happiest spending time with her family and loved ones. Bonnie's faith was evident to all. She attended Abilene Bible Church for many years. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit and her ability to bring joy and levity to any circumstance. With a quick wit and a positive attitude, Bonnie left a lasting impact on all who knew her, especially those who cared for her in her final days.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Emily Rich, her sisters Bettie Rich Brandon and Leda Rich, her granddaughter Hallie Taylor, and her great-grandson Jason Salgado. Bonnie is survived by her daughters Linda Smith Taylor and husband Charles and Debbie Melega, her grandchildren Darrin Hogue, Missy Moon, Meredith Taylor Luskey and husband Stephen, and Claire Taylor, and her great-grandchildren Tiffany Salgado, Walker Luskey, and Lyle Luskey. Bonnie is also survived by her sister Shirley Vancil and husband Waylan and brother Kenneth Rich along with numerous nieces and nephews.The family requests that memorials be made to Hendrick Hospice Care at 1651 Pine Street Abilene, Texas 79601. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Lisa Martinez, Vivian Ramos, and Susan and David Spicer for their compassionate care of Bonnie.