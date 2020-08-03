Bonnye Isenhower

Bonnye IsenhowerTyler - Bonnye Newman Isenhower - peacefully left this earth to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020.Born October 4, 1947, to Welcom Mitchel Newman and Jesse E. Newman at Hendrick Memorial Hospital, in Abilene, Texas. Bonnye graduated from Abilene Cooper High School in 1965. She attended McMurray University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, and a Minor in Art. After living in Abilene for a few years, Bonnye and family lived in Clyde, Texas for about the next 20 years, then moved to and currently reside in Tyler, Texas.Bonnye was an excellent teacher. Her kids loved her and she them. Bonnye's first love was art. She was an excellent artist, and her company, Bonnye's Little Folks was very successful. Bonnye published 6 decorative art instructional books, that were distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. She knew some books got into Central and South America, as she would receive Christmas and Birthday greetings from these regions. Most importantly, Bonnye was a great Mom and a great wife. She loved her family, and she loved her animals. She has already told GOD she wants to take care of animals in Heaven. She will be missed, but we will see her again!She is survived by husband Bob of some 43 years and 2 sons, Duncan 47 of Leander Texas, Adam 41 of Bedford Texas, and one brother Dr. Andrew Dillard and his wife Jane of Rockwall Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.A service will be held on Friday August 7th at 10:00am at Elmwood Memorial Park 5750s Hwy 277 South Abilene, TX 79606