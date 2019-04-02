Borden Manly



Abilene - Borden "Sonny" Benjamine Manly, 92, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. A service will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 1:30 P.M. in Southern Hill Church of Christ. A visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. at North's Memorial Chapel. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.



Mr. Manly was first and foremost a father and a servant of God.



He served as a Shepherd at 16th and Vine Church of Christ and then at Southern Hills Church of Christ for over three decades. Mr. Manly was active in the Downtown Lions club for many years, and served in the Boy Scouts earlier in his life. He was known for decades as the Manager of the USDA Cotton Marketing office in Abilene, retiring after 37 years of government service. He spent his retirement years visiting patients in hospitals and nursing homes, stopping only after his own health began to decline. He loved dogs and cats almost as well as people, and always had one of each. He was, however, often frustrated by squirrels that tossed pecans from his trees at him. Still, he loved the outdoors and tending his gardens.



Borden was preceded in death by his parents Borden Benjamine and Marcus Lewis Manly, by his brothers Dennis, James (Jim), and Jack Manly, his sisters Evelyn Irvin and Margaret Standridge, and his grandson Joshua Wolaver.



He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Hammett Manly, his daughter Terri Wolaver and husband Michael, his son Marcus Manly and wife Leslie, and his grandchildren; Caroline Wolaver, Benjamin Manly, and Kathryn Manly.



In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to , 301 South Pioneer Drive #105, Abilene, Texas.



