Boyd B Young
Abilene - Boyd B Young, 87, Passed away May 5, 2020
Boyd, B.B., was born on his family farm February 26, 1933, to Andrew A. and Margaret (Boyd) Young. Boyd graduated from Burkett High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He and about 5,000 other men boarded the US Hiram C. Walker battleship and headed to Japan. They went through a typhoon and landed at Sasebo, Japan. Sasebo was formerly headquarters for the Japanese Navy. Boyd was so proud of his service to his country.
When the war was over, he returned home and worked for General Dynamics on the 1st Atlas ICBM of Dyess Air Force base at the Oplin Silo Sight. He worked for Republic Steel for 22 years, first, as a pump repair man and then was promoted to store manager. Republic Supply sold out and he opened his own store, Young Oilfield Supply, January 1, 1986. Many of his customers came with him. He sold out in Sept. 2005.
He was a week-end farmer and rancher. He inherited the farm and house where he was born. He loved his work in the oilfield supply business and also the farming and ranching. He loved working with his cattle, deer, and turkey on his ranch. Above all, he loved his family. He was a loving, Godly man. He loved many and was loved by many. Boyd was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
Bryce Willis, B.B.'s grandson writes of his Pepaw, "It takes a special kind of man to live the way B.B Young did, from tilling the land and raising cattle, to becoming a veteran of the Korean war, this man had done it all. He loved God, family, and his farm in that order. He was a great hunting buddy with a keen eye and experienced angler of both man and fish. You could always count on him being the last one finished eating at any event, because he was the one engaged in most of the conversations. Never one to let you work alone, he would always jump in with helping hands and a smile, eager to teach you how to do new things. More than anything he was a wonderful friend, who holds a special place in anyone's heart who met him and he will be dearly missed."
Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Elyzabell (Liz) Lefevre Young and
Daughters Karen Young of Albany, Tx. and Paula Willis and husband Tommy of Abilene, Tx.
Grandchildren: Jalen Rosales and husband Travis of Hampton, Virginia and Michala Huckabay of Albany, Tx. Bryce Willis and wife, Amber of Midland, Tx. Meleigh Willis of Stephenville, Tx.
Great-grandson, Walker Boyd Willis, (born 1-8-2020) and made Grandpa proud his great grandson was named after him.
Step-sons and their wives, Darrell and Alyce Apple of Sheridan, Ar. Gary and Shonda Apple of Stamford, Tx., Dwayne and Tammy Apple of Jenks, Ok. step-daughter, Diana Smith of Watauga, Tx
Step-grandsons: Chris Apple and wife Katie of Bryant, Ar., Derek Apple and wife, Tyler of Lubbock, Tx. Wesley Smith of Houston, Tx., and Jackson Apple of Cushing, Ok.
Step-grand-daughters, and husbands: Jamie and Tim Eichler of Sheridan, Ar. Kasey Theile of Georgetown, Tx. Jaclyn Smith of Watauga, Tx. Michelle Hanna of Jenks, Ok.
Step-great-grandsons: James Apple of Bryant Ar., and Corbin Apple of Lubbock, TX., Branson King of Abilene, Tx.
Step-great-grand-daughters: Brilynn and Brielle Theile of Georgetown, Tx. Madalyn Clark and Avery Eichler of Sheridan, Ar. Trinity Apple of Abilene, TX., Taylor, Erin and Lori of Bryant, AR., Emerson of Lubbock, Tinley Hanna of Jenks, Ok.
His brother and wife, Andy and Barbara Young of Coleman.
Several nieces, nephews and friends so close to his heart.
Preceding Boyd in death were his parents Margaret Boyd and Andrew A. Young. Two brothers Tom Young of Coleman, Tx and Roy Young of Burkett, Tx. Grandson, Jared Huckabay and step-grandson, Chancey Apple of Abilene, Tx.
Due to restrictions in place because of COVID -19 virus there is limited occupancy for both visitation and funeral services. Visitation will begin 8:30AM, Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel (Private), 5750 Hwy 277 South A funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel (Private). If you would like to attend the chapel service, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle once in the parking lot and tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast and at the graveside. We will also be Live Streaming, go to his obituary at www.elmwoodfuneral.com and click on the live stream at the bottom of the page. We know these times are difficult due to the COVID - 19, but we want you to know the family appreciates your love and support but encourages everyone to remain safe and healthy.
Family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Kinder Hearts Home Health Hospice of Abilene for the love and care shown to Boyd and family during this difficult time.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020