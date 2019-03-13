|
Brad Braune
San Antonio - Internationally renown watercolor artist Brad Braune passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, after a two-week trip to Nepal. Born on July 14, 1951, in Abilene, Texas, Braune lived there until the age of 13, when he and his family moved to their ranch near Hico, Texas, south of Fort Worth.
Braune graduated with a bachelor's degree in architecture from Texas Tech University, and he moved to San Antonio in 1974 to work in the planning department of the San Antonio Development Agency. From there, he worked as an architect for the firms Cerna, Garza & Raba and Ford, Powell & Carson before choosing painting as his sole profession in 1977.
"I am eternally fascinated by the honesty, rhythm and music of watercolor. I relate the process of painting to the way I think of a musician or singer that I admire. I don't care what they sing, I just want them to sing. I just want to hear their voice. For me, it's all about the process. I approach watercolor from a mechanical direction, and I rarely set out to make a statement. I try to remember that if there is something about my work that you like, then my job is to paint," wrote Braune.
Braune credited artist Chuck Close for his favorite quote: "Inspiration is for amateurs. The rest of us just show up and get to work."
His 1981 commission for the Texas Folklife Festival of a longhorn cow with a helium balloon tied to her horn put Braune on people's radar. He is perhaps most well known for his paintings of cowboys and the American West, but his work is broader than that, including paintings of his recent adventure to Nepal.
"As for a statement about the nature and significance of my work, I always like to think that the work speaks for itself," wrote Braune. "I like what I do. Not that I don't get frustrated and struggle for improvement and change, I do, but I enjoy the unfolding visual journey of it all."
Braune's prodigious talent and work ethic leaves behind an oeuvre that hangs in numerous museums, private homes and corporate collections. In addition, The Joffrey Ballet commissioned Braune to paint a 40-foot backdrop for Gerald Arpino's ballet, "Jamboree," which had its premiere in San Antonio's Lila Cockrell Theatre in 1984 and New York City's Lincoln Center in 1985. Braune also designed the backdrop for Joe Sears and Jaston Williams' "Tuna Christmas," which was performed at the White House for President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush in 1990.
Braune wanted his paintings to be pretty and joyful, pleasing rather than perturbing.
"I want to contribute a sense of hope and beauty that reflects the joy of life," he wrote.
Aside from being a masterful painter, Braune was also a masterful teacher at the Southwest School of Art, the Coppini Academy of Fine Arts and his own studio.
Braune wrote that he and his students were not concerned about the end result or whether anyone would be impressed by what they accomplished.
"Yes, we are struggling most of the time, but we are enjoying and fascinated by the process. We are truly focused on the journey. I thought about how this relates to the way I try to live my life. To try and enjoy the journey and not worry or focus on the destination."
Jo Ann Andera, director of the Texas Folklife Festival, said, "With all of his acclaim and fame, Brad was always kind, interested and interesting. His talent was extraordinary--his images were simply fantastic. He was a wonderful human being, an incredible artist, and we were so fortunate that he chose to celebrate our festival with his talent."
Fellow artist Marion "Christie" Koch said she, Braune and Andrew de Goede took a trip to West Texas two years ago to paint en plein air (outdoors). Rain did not deter them. Rainbows and laughter were their reward.
Longtime friend, Erich Menger, said, "Brad could make friends with anyone. He was so down to Earth, but he was like a magnet."
Ray Chavez, a close friend since 1975, said, "He was always unbelievable. So good. We saw each other almost every day. I had a wonderful time being his friend."
Another longtime friend and fellow architect, Lewis S. Fisher, said, "San Antonio has lost one of those persons who helped us understand who we are."
Braune leaves behind his mother, Veriena Hutchins Braune of Granbury, Texas; his sisters, Kathy Braune of San Antonio and Cynthia Braune Bell, and Cindy's husband, Rex of Granbury, Texas; his protégé, James Dold (son of Danny Lopez); uncle, Bob Hutchins and wife Delora of Tuscola, Texas, aunt, Lilly Braune of View, Texas, and cousins, Chuck Hutchins and wife Brenda, Christene Close and husband Todd, Beverly Lindquist and husband Bruce, Wanda West and husband D, and Glenn Braune; also countless friends and former students.
Brad was preceded in death by his father John C. Braune of Hico, Texas, his aunt and uncle, Edith and Henry Beaird of View, Texas, his uncle Alvin E. Braune of View, Texas, his aunt June Hutchins of Abilene, Texas, maternal grandparents Jack and Maybell Hutchins of Abilene, Texas, paternal grandparents A.C. and Fannie Harrison Braune of View, Texas.
A memorial celebration of Braune's life will take place in the near future. Date, time and location will be posted on the website: bradbraune.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to James Dold's education fund by sending a check to Richard Flores, 2960 Milton Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63104.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 13, 2019