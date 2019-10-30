|
|
Brad Lee Spillers
Katy - Brad Lee Spillers, 48, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater, TX under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. He is survived by his wife; Holly of Katy, TX, two sons; Bromley Spillers and Cameron Spillers both of Katy, TX, his mother; Nancy Spillers and step-father; Billy Roy Mathews of Sweetwater, TX. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019