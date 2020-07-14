Brady Holder
Abilene - Brady Dale Holder, 38, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. A graveside service will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ebony Cemetery Community Center, off FM 573 and CR 538 in Mills County, 19 miles west of Goldthwaite, Texas. Local arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Brady was born in Abilene on March 11, 1982 and was adopted by Ray and Rhonda Holder. Brady was a vibrant and active child and made soccer and baseball his go to activities. At 13, Brady was diagnosed with kidney failure, but he remained active. Golf, bowling and fishing became his passion and he lived to spend time with his friends from his youth group at the S. 11th and Willis Church of Christ. Brady graduated from Eula High School in 2001 and moved to Abilene in 2006.
Brady was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Mildred Boyer and John and Lettie Holder, his uncle John Holder and his favorite cousin, Ed Jefferson. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Rhonda Holder of Abilene; sister Shelley Holder of Abilene; aunts Becky Boyer and Nells Sims of Abilene; uncles Bob Boyer of Abilene, Richie Boyer of Hillsboro, Texas, Vernon Holder of Argentina and Bob Holder of San Marcos, Texas; plus several cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ryali and Dr. Fakoury and his staff at the dialysis unit for the great care and concern they had for Brady for the last 16 years.
