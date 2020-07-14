1/1
Brady Holder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brady Holder

Abilene - Brady Dale Holder, 38, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. A graveside service will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ebony Cemetery Community Center, off FM 573 and CR 538 in Mills County, 19 miles west of Goldthwaite, Texas. Local arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.

Brady was born in Abilene on March 11, 1982 and was adopted by Ray and Rhonda Holder. Brady was a vibrant and active child and made soccer and baseball his go to activities. At 13, Brady was diagnosed with kidney failure, but he remained active. Golf, bowling and fishing became his passion and he lived to spend time with his friends from his youth group at the S. 11th and Willis Church of Christ. Brady graduated from Eula High School in 2001 and moved to Abilene in 2006.

Brady was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Mildred Boyer and John and Lettie Holder, his uncle John Holder and his favorite cousin, Ed Jefferson. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Rhonda Holder of Abilene; sister Shelley Holder of Abilene; aunts Becky Boyer and Nells Sims of Abilene; uncles Bob Boyer of Abilene, Richie Boyer of Hillsboro, Texas, Vernon Holder of Argentina and Bob Holder of San Marcos, Texas; plus several cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ryali and Dr. Fakoury and his staff at the dialysis unit for the great care and concern they had for Brady for the last 16 years.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved