|
|
Brenda Fuller
Breckenridge - Brenda Fuller, age 71 of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5th at First Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Rodgers officiating. A private interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.
Brenda Joyce Gray was born August 21, 1948 in Breckenridge, Texas to Garland Leonard Gray and Joyce Ernestine Posey Gray. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1967. On September 17, 1968, she married George Marshall Fuller in Sweetwater. Brenda later received her RN degree from Howard College in Big Spring. She worked as a nurse for 32 years, starting as a candy striper at the age of 16 and retiring at 48. She worked in nursing homes and home health and always had a special heart for the elderly. In 1997, the Fullers moved to Breckenridge from Abilene and made their home. She enjoyed reading, bird watching and crocheting but loved spending time with her family most of all. She was preceded in death by her father, Garland Gray; and one granddaughter, Julia Joyce Benavides.
Mrs. Fuller is survived by her husband, George Fuller of Breckenridge; two daughters, Kristi Strawbridge and husband Wadie, Shanna Fuller, all of Breckenridge; her mother, Joyce Gray of Breckenridge; one brother, Leonard Gray of Brownwood; four grandchildren, Casey Strawbridge and wife Lyndsey of Graham, Brandon Strawbridge of Abilene, Taylor Benavides and wife Amelia of San Antonio, Lorynne Benavides of Breckenridge; one cousin, Butch Posey of Breckenridge; three great grandchildren, Marli Strawbridge, Marshall Benavides, Axel Benavides.
Memorials may be made to the , the or the American Diabetes Association and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 4, 2019