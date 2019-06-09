|
Brenda Hudson Smith
Abilene - Brenda Hudson Smith, 72, of Abilene, TX, passed away on June 5, 2019 in Abilene, TX after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lytle South Baptist Church at 1125 E Industrial Blvd, Abilene, TX, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. with Brother Rodney Watson of Lytle South Baptist Church officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Brenda was born in Brownwood, TX to Milton Lee Hudson and Eddie Fern Hudson on January 21, 1947. She attended Brownwood High School and graduated in 1965. She also attended Nursing School at Ranger Junior College. She married Lewis Harrison Smith on September 11, 1964 in Brownwood, TX. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years. She was active in the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) for many years. Brenda loved cooking, traveling, fly fishing, quilting, playing games, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved playing Bunco with her Bunco Babes. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by her family and so many wonderful friends. Brenda had a great sense of humor, and she was strong with her faith in God.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. Brenda is survived by her husband, Lewis Smith; three children, Stephen Smith and wife Darcy of Billings, MT, Cody Smith of Abilene, TX, and Amy Quintana and husband Fernando of Abilene, TX; and one brother, Milton Jan Hudson and wife Kim of Liberty Hill, TX. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Victoria, Michael, Morgan, Christian, Olivia, Abby, Nick, Ellie, and Ana Brenda; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Brenda Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Hendrick Medical Center, Encompass Healthcare, and friends and family.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019