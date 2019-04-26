|
BRENDA KAY MAY
HAWLEY - Brenda Kay May, 72, passed Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm in the sanctuary of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home. A visitation was held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at May Farm, Hawley.
Brenda was born on October 10, 1946 in Abilene to Milton and Leona (Lawrie) Bryant.
Brenda's love for animals lead her to become the founder of May Farm, a place that taught children, and many adults, the beauty of the farm and its assortment animals. She enjoyed the countless birthday parties and the busy pace of activities on the farm, along with the events off the farm that would include her animals. She was a strong supporter of the Taylor County 4-H program and provided the animals for the 4-H petting zoo at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo and the Pioneer Drive Easter Pageant.
She is survived by her son, Jason Becton and wife Monica of Hawley; her daughter Jamy Wagner and husband Dale of Denali Borough, Ak; grandchildren, Turner Becton, Trista, Becton, Garrett Clark, Zackery Kiser; niece, Shelly Chapman; close friends Dianne Davis and husband Mike, Linda McMeekan and husband David (dec. 2018).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Taylor County 4-H program, 1982 Lytle Way, Abilene, Tx 79602 or to the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Choir, 701S. Pioneer Dr. Abilene, Tx 79605.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019