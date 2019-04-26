Services
Fry-SmithFuneral Home - Tuscola
502 Kent Ave.
Tuscola, TX 79562
325-554-7404
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
May Farm
Hawley, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Kay May


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Kay May Obituary
BRENDA KAY MAY

HAWLEY - Brenda Kay May, 72, passed Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm in the sanctuary of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home. A visitation was held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at May Farm, Hawley.

Brenda was born on October 10, 1946 in Abilene to Milton and Leona (Lawrie) Bryant.

Brenda's love for animals lead her to become the founder of May Farm, a place that taught children, and many adults, the beauty of the farm and its assortment animals. She enjoyed the countless birthday parties and the busy pace of activities on the farm, along with the events off the farm that would include her animals. She was a strong supporter of the Taylor County 4-H program and provided the animals for the 4-H petting zoo at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo and the Pioneer Drive Easter Pageant.

She is survived by her son, Jason Becton and wife Monica of Hawley; her daughter Jamy Wagner and husband Dale of Denali Borough, Ak; grandchildren, Turner Becton, Trista, Becton, Garrett Clark, Zackery Kiser; niece, Shelly Chapman; close friends Dianne Davis and husband Mike, Linda McMeekan and husband David (dec. 2018).

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Taylor County 4-H program, 1982 Lytle Way, Abilene, Tx 79602 or to the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Choir, 701S. Pioneer Dr. Abilene, Tx 79605.

Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now