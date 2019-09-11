|
Brenda Kay Moore
Baird - Brenda Kay Danley Moore - 69, passed away September 8, 2019 in her home. She was born July 5, 1950, in San Angelo, Texas to Joe and Pauline (Robison) Danley. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ross Cemetery.
Brenda graduated from Abilene High School, Class of 1968. She worked over 40 years for the Big Country Home Builders Association before retiring in 2015. She received many honors while working for BCHBA making many lifelong friends. Brenda served on the Baird Chamber of Commerce for several years and also directed the Keep Baird Beautiful campaign. She loved her little town and was always serving and helping others wherever she could.
Brenda married Joe Moore in 1969. Into that marriage a daughter, Cami Moore Robinson was born.
Brenda, also known to many as "Bee", was an amazing mom, sister, grandmother and friend. She had the most loving and giving heart touching so many lives in ways she will never know. Her compassion for others will be truly missed by so many. Bee was blessed with a granddaughter, Kaitlyn, who soon became the highlight of her life. They became the best of friends from day one spending hours playing, laughing and sharing secrets. After retirement Brenda enjoyed working in her yard, swinging on her back porch and loving on her dogs.
Brenda was predeceased by both of her parents as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Surviving her are her daughter Cami and husband Burke Robinson (Putnam) as well as a granddaughter and the light of her life, Kaitlyn Robinson (Abilene), brother Bobby and wife Connie Danley (Denton), and a nephew Ron Danley (Arlington), two aunts Nancy Robison (Kerrville) and Ruth Burton (San Angelo). She also leaves behind some beautiful friends who took amazing care of her and encouraged her to fight the good fight. Thank you Lauri Henderson, Debbie Hines and Michael Murphy for loving her. Also, the family would like to thank Susan, Randy and the gang at Hendrick's Pulmonary Rehab because of you all she was strong enough to face this battle head on.
