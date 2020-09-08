BRENDSON SPIRES



ANSON - ANSON - BRENDON SPIRES, 19, died Friday, September 4, 2020, in Erath County. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bethel Assembly. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born September 26, 2020 in Georgetown, Brendon was a son of Sophia Lozano and Johnathan Spires. He attended school in Anson and graduated from Glen High School. Brendon was an exceptional athlete and loved playing multiple sports. He was attending Tyler Junior College at the time of his death.



Survivors include his parents, Sophia Lozano and Johnathan Spires; one brother, Johnathan Spires; two sisters, Mariah Spires and Isabella Spires; and one nephew, Maxston Moore.









