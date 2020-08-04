Brennan Kyle Medford
Haskell - Brennan Kyle Medford, 29, a lifelong resident of Haskell, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Haskell with Rev. Cody Cochran officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Brennan was born on May 1, 1991 in Abilene, Texas to Emily Dunnam and Kendell Medford. He married Marlayna (Orme) on October 14, 2017 in Potosi, Texas. He loved spending his downtime with his wife and their two weenie dogs, Pearl and Piper. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed anything that took him there. He was an Eagle Scout. He served as former President of his 3rd-12th grade classes at Paint Creek School, former President of the FFA chapter, and former President of the National Honor Society chapter. He was a 2010 graduate of Paint Creek School and still holds the record for the 100m and 200m dash. He was a journeyman lineman employed by AEP Texas in Stamford for six years and served as the Foreman of his line crew. He loved his job and took pride in his work. Brennan was a natural leader and excelled in all of his endeavors.
He is survived by his wife, Marlayna Medford of Haskell; mother, Emily Dunnam and Jerrell Johnson of Marble Falls; father, Kendell Medford and wife Sarah of Stamford; sister, Caitlin Medford of Mansfield; 2 step sisters, Kailey Turrubiarte and husband Seth, Kadie Hunt and husband Ian both of Denton; 2 step brothers, Caleb McCord of Denton, Levi Rhoads of Stamford; maternal grandfather, Ross Dunnam of Anson; maternal grandmother, Margaret Cook of Marble Falls; paternal grandparents, Danny and Vicki Medford of Haskell; 3 uncles, Chris Medford and wife Debra, Garland Medford and wife Stacy both of Haskell, and Matt Dunnam and wife Kristen of Cedar Park; aunt, Briawna Power and husband Lance of Abilene; 2 nieces; 1 nephew, as well as countless friends.
