Brennan Kyle Medford
1991 - 2020
Brennan Kyle Medford

Haskell - Brennan Kyle Medford, 29, a lifelong resident of Haskell, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Haskell with Rev. Cody Cochran officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.

Brennan was born on May 1, 1991 in Abilene, Texas to Emily Dunnam and Kendell Medford. He married Marlayna (Orme) on October 14, 2017 in Potosi, Texas. He loved spending his downtime with his wife and their two weenie dogs, Pearl and Piper. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed anything that took him there. He was an Eagle Scout. He served as former President of his 3rd-12th grade classes at Paint Creek School, former President of the FFA chapter, and former President of the National Honor Society chapter. He was a 2010 graduate of Paint Creek School and still holds the record for the 100m and 200m dash. He was a journeyman lineman employed by AEP Texas in Stamford for six years and served as the Foreman of his line crew. He loved his job and took pride in his work. Brennan was a natural leader and excelled in all of his endeavors.

He is survived by his wife, Marlayna Medford of Haskell; mother, Emily Dunnam and Jerrell Johnson of Marble Falls; father, Kendell Medford and wife Sarah of Stamford; sister, Caitlin Medford of Mansfield; 2 step sisters, Kailey Turrubiarte and husband Seth, Kadie Hunt and husband Ian both of Denton; 2 step brothers, Caleb McCord of Denton, Levi Rhoads of Stamford; maternal grandfather, Ross Dunnam of Anson; maternal grandmother, Margaret Cook of Marble Falls; paternal grandparents, Danny and Vicki Medford of Haskell; 3 uncles, Chris Medford and wife Debra, Garland Medford and wife Stacy both of Haskell, and Matt Dunnam and wife Kristen of Cedar Park; aunt, Briawna Power and husband Lance of Abilene; 2 nieces; 1 nephew, as well as countless friends.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 4, 2020
Prays for all. Heart acks for all God will get u throu
Fay Thompson
August 4, 2020
Emily and Kendall, we extend our sympathy to you in Brennan's home going to the Lord. May Jesus embrace you both and give you His comfort. I remember Brennan as a very intelligent and sweet young fellow in Second Grade at Haskell Elementary School. We are so sorry for your loss. God be with you both.
Earlene Griffith
Teacher
August 4, 2020
Brennan was one of the best men i ever met. Outstanding person miss you buddy
Sam Cook
Family
August 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. sending hugs to
thelma baker
Friend
August 4, 2020
Kendall so sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of ya'll at this time.
Lynda Dutton
Friend
August 4, 2020
Reed Lee
Friend
August 4, 2020
We love and miss you friend. Prayers for you and your family.
Johnny Escamilla
Friend
August 4, 2020
What a blessing to have had the opportunity to know Brennan. Love and fervent prayers. I am so very sorry.
Jana Overton
Friend
August 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss and our prayers are with you.
Betty McDermett
August 4, 2020
Rest Easy my friend. You will definitely be missed by many.
Mike Sawyers
Friend
