Brian Hezekiah Harvey
Fort Worth - Brian Hezekiah Harvey, 65, died September 23, 2020 at his home in Fort Worth. Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1 in the Avoca Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Huffaker officiating under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Brian was born on November 23, 1954 in Abilene to Merrick Davis and Earleen (Graham) Harvey.
He grew up in the Nugent area, and graduated from Lueders-Avoca high school in 1973. He rode bare-back horses in High School and went on to join the Tarleton College Rodeo Team. After college, he worked at Stamford Electric Co-op, Watts Tractor Company, and the TXDOT for 21 years. Through his TXDOT service he attained many awards and certifications.
Brian's final request was to will his body to The University of North Texas so that he could teach others what living looked like. He knew that with all the experiences he had, his body would a final teacher. "It might as well not cost your loved ones and teach someone else something."
He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Hezekiah Creath and Rena Harvey.
He is lovingly survived by his wife Kathy Harvey of Fort Worth, his daughter Jill Harvey Faulks and husband Ronnie of Stamford, his son Jody Merrick Harvey and wife, Miranda of Abilene; His step daughters Katie Todaro and husband Mike and Maddie Neely and fiancé Jared; His grandchildren Dylan and Drew Faulks of Stamford and Reece and Cale Creath Harvey of Abilene.
Brian will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
or Freedom Palliative Hospice Care.