Brooklyn Meg Castillo



The beautiful soul that was Brooklyn Meg Castillo left this world unexpectantly on July 12, 2020. In peace, she rests with her Heavenly Father. She leaves behind her parents, Marsi Turnage Castillo and Anthony Castillo, both of Hawley, Texas; her older brother, Cruz, and younger sister, Carmen; niece, Elowen; her aunts, uncles, cousins and paternal grandparents, Juan Castillo and Myra Castillo. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Fred and Donell Turnage.



Brooklyn was born on March 10, 1997, in Abilene, Texas. She grew up in Hawley where she attended school. Before her graduation, she played softball, basketball and ran cross country, acted as a school cheerleader, and was a member of the Homecoming Court. It was during those days that her love for art began to take flight. As an underclassman, she was chosen to paint a mural on the wall of the Hawley High School Art Building. As a senior, she received the Perry Bentley Art Scholarship to attend McMurry University where she later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at McMurry, Brooklyn represented the War Hawks as a cheerleader and was a member of the Delta Beta Epsilon sorority. Brooklyn was a gifted artist. Her talent was showcased in an exhibit entitled "Angels" at the Ryan Art Gallery. Her most recent work can be seen at The Local.



At the age of 16, Brooklyn was baptized and became a strong influence for Christ. She attended FountainGate Fellowship Church.



Brooklyn was employed by the Abilene Country Club. She was actively seeking employment as an art teacher where, given the opportunity, would have touched the hearts of many young people.



Brooklyn's physical beauty was matched only by that of her soul. She had an infectious and magnetic personality that burned bright in every room she entered. Her sweet, contagious laugh and loving smile brought joy to all those around her. The world is a little darker without her in it.



Visitation will take place at Girdner Funeral Home located at 141 Elm Street, Abilene, Texas from 6:00 to 8:00, Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020. A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6:00pm at FountainGate Fellowship Church located at 909 North Willis Street, Abilene, Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store