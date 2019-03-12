Bruce Williams



Abilene - Bruce Dale Williams, 63, of Abilene, passed from this world March 10, 2019 and is with no doubt with family in heaven after a hard battle with cancer. Thanks to Hendrick Hospice his departure was peaceful.



A funeral honoring Bruce's life will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, with Chad Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Bruce worked for Mrs. Bairds for over 20 years and more recently worked for Taylor County Precinct 2. He headed the van ministry for the Mission Abilene for over 10 years. Bruce was the owner and CEO of the "Hairyass Hillbilly Ice Company" ice supplier for the Chili Bowl Cookoff that supports the Ben Richey Boys Ranch.



Bruce was the youngest of 4 boys born in Abilene to R.G. Williams and Dulcy Mae (Claxton). After R.G.'s death in 1963 Dulcy married Eddy St. Pierre and he brought another boy and girl to the family.



Bruce was preceded in this life by both parents, step-father, and his beloved daughter Jenny Williams in 2012.



Bruce is survived by Missy (aka Uber Driver) Goolsby-Williams, son Hank Williams, son Scott Goolsby and wife Paula; son Steven Goolsby and wife Jill, daughter Mindy Sims and husband Brent; and son Zach Williams; brother Roger Williams and wife Becky; brother Glen Williams and wife Sandra; brother Steve Williams; brother Terry St. Pierre and wife Karen; sister Brenda. Eight Grandchildren - Katelin, Blake, Koti, Lilly, Hailee, Aidan, Ryan, and Paisley; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to family, Bruce has been a blessing to many in Abilene and the Big Country.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bruce's name to Ben Richey Boy's Ranch, Hendrick Hospice, and/or Mission Abilene. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 12, 2019