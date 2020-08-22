Bryan Lee Johnson was born January 12, 1932 in Gorman, TX to Finis and Bernice (Everton) Johnson. He met his Lord on August 20, 2020. He married Jolene Treadway, the love of his life, on September 5, 1951. He attended school at Flatwood and Carbon. Bryan served in the Army in the Korean War. He spent most of his life working as a dirt contractor. Anyone that knew him knew that he loved God, his wife and family, his country and Fords. He loved to talk about Fords with anyone and loved to rib those friends who drove Chevies.



Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Kenneth Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Jolene; his daughter, Deborah Kilpatrick and husband Benny; a grandson, Brent Kilpatrick and wife Desiree; a granddaughter Bandi Jones and husband Brock; great grandchildren, Owen, Ace, Mackenzie, Brighlon, Brenham and Bryant; a sister, Linda Sadler; sisters-in-law, Joann Johnson, Marjorie Treadway; brother-in-law Kenneth Rogers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22 at Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, TX from 3:00-5:00PM. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 23 at Daugherty Street Church of Christ, Eastland, TX at 2:00PM with Larry Roberts officiating. Burial will take place at Simpson Cemetery, Gorman, TX.



Bryan was the best husband, daddy, father-in-law, papaw, son, and brother and he will be missed dearly.









