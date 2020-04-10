|
Bryan Robinson
Abilene - ABILENE: Bryan Kent Robinson, 52, passed away, after a short illness, at his home on April 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, Lynn, his children Katie, Colby and Ben, his beloved dog, Sam, and close friend Jason Gollihar. A memorial service will be planned for a later date in Kentucky, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Bryan was born on October 23, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky to Eugene and Janice (Parrott) Robinson. He attended school in Burgin, Kentucky and graduated in 1985. Bryan went on to attended school at Sullivan College and graduated with a degree in business.
He worked for Hitachi automotive in Harrodsburg, Kentucky and Rentech Boiler Systems in Abilene as their quality control inspector.
He met Lynn Risch and they married on April 12, 1997, in Burgin, Kentucky. Lynn and Bryan welcomed two children, Katie and Ben. In 2005, Bryan and his family moved to Abilene, where Bryan went to work at Rentech and Lynn began to practice medicine.
He loved to fish, fish, and fish. Bryan was more then an avid angler, he lived fishing. He enjoyed all kinds of fishing, but crappie fishing was his favorite, with big mouth bass being the next favorite. His bass boat, he often referred to as "Bust out another Thousand", visited almost every area lake looking for the perfect fishing hole. When not fishing, he could be found playing drums with his fellow band mates.
The best word to describe Bryan was Selfless, he was a good son and brother, great husband, wonderful father, and a very loyal friend. He will be so deeply missed by all and by every local bait and tackle store.
Bryan and Lynn joined Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and attended the Barnabas Bible study group, where he carried his faith well and was never afraid to express his love for Christ, in or out of church.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Robinson of Abilene; daughter, Katie Wilde and husband Colby of Abilene; son, Ben Robinson of Abilene and Texas Tech; parents, Eugene and Janice Robinson of Burgin, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Star Robinson of Burgin Kentucky; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Pat Risch of Owensboro, Kentucky; brother-in-laws, Jeff Risch and wife Mary Jane of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Greg Risch and wife Jamie, of Henderson, Kentucky; grandniece, Skylar Robinson of Burgin, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bryan is also survived by a host of fishing buddies, and band mates.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Brad Robinson (Sept. 2019)
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020