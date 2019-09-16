|
|
Buddy Dwayne McIntyre
- - September 15, 1950 - September 14, 2019
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Buddy Dwayne McIntyre passed away at age 68.
Buddy was born on September 15, 1950 in Abilene, Texas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1969 and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Hardin-Simmons University in 1973. Buddy worked as an accountant for Treanor Equipment Company in Abilene prior to moving to Stephenville, where he owned More Than Yogurt from 1984 to 1993. He retired from Tarleton State University Financial Services department in 2012 after almost twenty years of service.
On August 10, 1972 Buddy married his best friend, Nancy Kay Hooker of Abilene. They raised two children, Kelli and Christopher. Buddy was a devoted and loving husband, a caring father, a proud grandfather and a good friend.
Buddy's hobbies included watching sports, napping, and fishing. He loved watching Tarleton play any sport, and he was a season ticketholder for Stephenville High School football games for over 30 years. Buddy shared his love of fishing with his family, often waiting patiently to hook a fish only to let his grandchildren reel in the reward. Buddy and Nancy loved The Beach Boys and attended more than a dozen concerts in multiple states. Buddy had a keen sense of humor; he was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Buddy was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Lowell and Ann McIntyre and his mother and stepfather, Allaand Charles Johnson. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Stephenville, his daughter and son-in-law Kelli and Joel Griffith of Boerne, his son and daughter-in-law Chris and April McIntyre of Flower Mound, his grandchildren Teagan, Jake, and Sean, his sister and brother-in-law Pam and Willis Watson of Granbury, his mother-in-law Bobbie Clark of Abilene, his sister-in-law Jorja Clark of Sherman, his sister-in-law Marianne Kirkland of Amarillo, his brother-in-law David Hooker of Winthrop, WA, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation with family will be Tuesday, September 17th at Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville at 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 18th at the First Baptist Church in Stephenville at 1 p.m.
Because of a courageous and generous decision by an organ donor, Buddy received a heart transplant on December 5, 2015. That gift of life gave Buddy and his family 14 more years together, during which he traveled, made memories, and witnessed the births and lives of his three precious grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Donate Life Texas, Attn: Finance Department, 2510 Westridge Street, Houston TX 77054. Interested parties may register to be an organ donor at www.donatelifetexas.org.
Online condolences can be made at www.lacyfuneral.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 16, 2019