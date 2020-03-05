Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Merkel, TX
Resources
Buddy Harold Hunter


1929 - 2020
Buddy Harold Hunter Obituary
Buddy Harold Hunter

Merkel - Buddy Harold Hunter, 90, passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born July 26, 1929 in Trent to Walter C. Hunter and Minnie Lou (Campbell) Hunter. He married Margaret Thomas Anderson on September 12, 1970 and the two enjoyed many years of marriage together.

Buddy understood the value of hard work and was known for driving a propane delivery truck and school bus for Merkel Independent School District. He was proud of achieving the rank of Master Mason and enjoyed Saturday Night Musicals at Tye and playing Dominos.

Buddy is survived by his children Margo Bigbee(Joe), Artlisa Dupler, Carolyn McAninch(Tom), Jeanie Reynolds(Jacky) and Tom Anderson(Vicki); grandchildren MarJoe Barnhart, Courtney McAninch, Ashley Saunders, Renli Reynolds, and Amy Hawkins; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; sister-In-Law Joy Hunter; and many other extended family members.

Buddy was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Hunter; parents Walter and Minnie; brothers Etsel, Dervel, and Bobby; and grandchildren Queena Bigbee and Ryan Reynolds.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
