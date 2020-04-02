|
Bunny Hodges
Bunny Hodges, 77, beloved Mother, Sister, and Nana B, was called home on April 1, 2020. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Abilene, TX, to LaFoy and Lois Patterson. Due to her Easter birthday, the hospital nurses quickly began calling her bunny, which became her lifelong nickname.
Bunny is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Kyle. She is survived by three children, Missy Leps of McKinney, Kimi Hutson of Plano and Casey Hodges of Missouri City as well as her ex-husband, Sam Hodges; three sisters, Margot Simmons, Mary Stedham and Susan Mueller; two sons-in-law; one daughter-in-law; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bunny was a big part of all things Hamlin. When her children were school-age, she volunteered with the PTA, Band Booster Club, Boy and Girl Scouts and Little League. She loved her children very much and was very involved in their childhood. Bunny worked as a paraprofessional with Hamlin Schools and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Hamlin.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hamlin Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Hamlin Consolidated Independent School District or The Kyle Hodges Memorial Scholarship at Vista Bank - Hamlin.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020