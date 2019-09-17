|
|
Burt Caffey
Abilene - Burt Richard Caffey, 92, left Saturday, September 14, for the land we can only imagine. He was born December 17, 1926 at home in Jones County on a cotton farm. He was one of fourteen children born to the late Hyram Turner and Lille Pearl (McNab) Caffey. Burt attended school at the Truby school house leaving early to work the family farm. In 1946 he joined the Army Air Corps of the U.S. Military. After the military he settled in Abilene working in the glass business until 1967. He then joined the sales team at Mayfield Paper Company retiring in 2006. He loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and he especially loved his hats! He enjoyed spending time with his very large family.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers Byrum M. and Melvin Aubrey of Jones County, Haskell (H.T.) Caffey of Seagraves, TX, and Carl (C.B.) Caffey, Hyram, and George Caffey all of Abilene, TX; sisters Thelma Womack of Truby, Ava Lee Mize of Anson, and Pauline Sosebee of Abilene; his grandson Dylan Joy of Abilene.
Surviving relatives are brothers Talmadge and Curtis Caffey, both of Abilene; sisters Lou Alice DeAlba of Abilene, and Patsy Bledsoe of Lake Livingston; his granddaughter Amelia Caffey of St. Petersburg, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burt is also survived by his three children Dennis Caffey of Reno, Nevada, Bradley Caffey of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Debra Joy of Abilene.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606. Graveside Services will be held 10:00 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Mount Hope Cemetery at Anson, TX.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 17, 2019