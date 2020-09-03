Burton L. Jones
Abilene - Burton L. Jones, 93, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Rudy Fambrough officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Burt was born on June 16, 1927 in Anson, Texas to the late Holton and Nola (Jeffrey) Jones. He attended school in Sylvester, Texas. He and Alberta Bower were married on May 28, 1949 in North Kansas City, Missouri.
Burt worked for the Texas Highway Department for 25 years. He enjoyed woodworking making different wood figures. Burt also loved working in his yard. He was a member of Crescent Heights Baptist Church. He and Alberta moved to Abilene in 1963 from Parkville, Missouri.
Burt was preceded in death by one brother, Howard Jones, and two sisters, Zelma Parsons and Ira Belle Westover.
Burt is survived by his wife Alberta of Abilene; two daughters, Denise Harris of Dallas, Texas and Linda Rister of Abilene; one brother, Donald Jones and wife Lillie Ann of Abilene; two grandchildren, Amy Harris and Zach Harris; three great-grandchildren, Kainoa Lenzen, Isaac Harris and Avery Campbell; and two great-great grandchildren, Logan and Alyssa Lenzen.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Harris, Doug Jones and Doug Schmitt.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Crescent Heights Baptist Church, 1902 N. Mockingbird Ln, Abilene, Texas 79603.
